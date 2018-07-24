By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Weekday Morning Weather Producer

This afternoon is looking similar to yesterday with the focus of the showers to the west of the city.

As for the city itself, we’ll see some breaks of sun with muggy conditions still in place and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight we’ll see some of the shower activity push eastward, so you may very well get a little wet in the city.

You’ll want to dress comfortably, too, as it will remain soupy out there.

Things will get a little more interesting tomorrow into tomorrow night as a cold front approaches the area.

Showers and storms are expected to produce heavy rain, and even training rain, so the potential is there for flooding.

We’ll have more details on that ahead, plus, when will we get some relief in the humidity?

Stay tuned!