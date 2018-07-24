  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Forecast, Local TV

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Weekday Morning Weather Producer

This afternoon is looking similar to yesterday with the focus of the showers to the west of the city.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 7/24 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for the city itself, we’ll see some breaks of sun with muggy conditions still in place and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight we’ll see some of the shower activity push eastward, so you may very well get a little wet in the city.

nu tu future rainfall nam 7/24 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

You’ll want to dress comfortably, too, as it will remain soupy out there.

Things will get a little more interesting tomorrow into tomorrow night as a cold front approaches the area.

nu tu 7day auto weather app6 7/24 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers and storms are expected to produce heavy rain, and even training rain, so the potential is there for flooding.

We’ll have more details on that ahead, plus, when will we get some relief in the humidity?

Stay tuned!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s