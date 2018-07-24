NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twelve more buildings that were evacuated following last week’s steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District are expected to reopen Tuesday.

It’s been five days since the explosion shook the area of Fifth Avenue and 21st Street, shutting down streets and forcing people out of their apartments and businesses.

“We really have no indication how long it will be before we can fully return and actually live in our homes again,” said displaced resident David Bass.

Thursday’s blast sent asbestos-filled steam into the air, which has been the overriding concern in the area.

Officials said air samples have tested negative and about half of the roughly 45 affected buildings have now been given the all clear following testing. But officials say a dozen buildings have tested positive inside for asbestos contamination.

“We are constantly testing the air outside,” said NYC OEM Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “Before we let people re-enter the building, we are testing the air inside in all common areas of the building.”

There was a tense meeting Monday night as city and Con Edison officials answered a firestorm of questions from those impacted. About 400 businesses have been affected.

“My people, they all want to come back to work and live life normal again,” said store manager Danielle Storno.

“As a restaurant, people are not going to come if the whole area is blockaded and looks like a war zone,” said restaurant owner Renee Typaldos.

Bus traffic was allowed on Fifth Avenue Monday, but it’s unclear when the area will be back to business as usual.

Con Ed says it is giving $500 to everyone displaced and those who need to file claims for things such as hotels can do that.

The city is also providing live updates as buildings are cleared for reoccupation through information on the city’s website