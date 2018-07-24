MILFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Connecticut house that was being raised onto pilings collapsed Monday, injuring one worker.

The Milford Fire Department said the home was being lifted onto concrete pilings at the time. It was so badly damaged that it had to be demolished.

A worker injured his right arm and was taken to the hospital.

A neighbor, Joe DiCocco, told WTNH-TV that the home had been damaged by several storms over the years, including Superstorm Sandy, so the owners decided to raise it.

Several other homes in the neighborhood have been raised.

An investigation into the collapse is now underway.

