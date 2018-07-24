NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the Yankees’ strengths is on the verge of getting a whole lot stronger, according to reports.

The Bronx Bombers have reportedly agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Orioles that would send lefty relief pitcher Zach Britton to New York in exchange for a trio of prospects.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports the deal, pending physical reviews, would send Double-A starter Dillon Tate and Triple-A pitchers Josh Rodgers and Cody Carroll to Baltimore in exchange for the 30-year-old southpaw.

The 8-year-pro is recently back after missing 2 and a half months following surgery on his right Achilles tendon. In 2018 he’s posted a 3.45 earned run average to go along with four saves and 13 strikeouts through 15 and a third innings pitched.

Britton signed a 1-year deal with the Orioles for $12 million before the start of the 2018 season and is slated to become a free agent at the end of the year. If the trade is completed, he’ll join an already dominant Yankees bullpen spearheaded by flame throwing closer Aroldis Chapman.