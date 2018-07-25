By Bree Guy

Weather Intern

This continues to be the wettest day of the week.

Heavy bands of rain will continue to roll through the area throughout the day and into tonight.

There may be a small break in the evening, but there is still quite a bit of moisture churning off the low to the south that will be carried here again tonight by strong southerly winds.

Rainfall totals for the month will increase significantly, bringing us to one of the wettest July’s in recorded history.

Temperatures won’t rise much today.

We did start out pretty warm and sticky this morning in the mid 70s, but with the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will only rise a few degrees by this afternoon.