NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced the pregnancy Wednesday on the “Today” show.

April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri.

In a Facebook video posted in June, park owner Jordan Patch said a month’s worth of fecal samples from the 17-year-old giraffe were being evaluated by zoologists “to test whether or not we’re expecting another giraffe calf.”

The zoo says the average giraffe pregnancy lasts about 15 months. April’s progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com.

