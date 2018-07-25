  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway in the Bronx late Wednesday after police sources say a body was found near Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

The body was found by a hiker in a grassy area along the Hutchinson River Parkway near the public course operated by the Trump Organization, according to police sources.

Medics responded and pronounced the individual deceased.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but police sources say it appears suspicious.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the deceased person.

