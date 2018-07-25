NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who they say is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted rape in Queens.

It happened early in the morning of June 29 in Ozone Park.

Police say a man grabbed a 30-year-old woman by the neck as she walking near Glenmore Avenue and 79th Street.

Police say the man then tried to push the woman to the ground, but she fought back and was able to run away. The woman was not hurt.

