NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thanks to improved DNA testing, New York City’s chief medical examiner says authorities have been able to make a new identification of a victim who was killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Scott Michael Johnson, 26, died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson said. He worked as a securities analyst at investment banking company Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Officials said Scott’s identification was confirmed following DNA re-testing of remains that were originally recovered in 2001. He is the 1,642nd person to be identified as part of the medical examiner’s office ongoing efforts.

“In 2001, we made a commitment to the families of victims that we would do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to identify their loved ones,” Sampson said in a statement. “This identification is the result of the tireless dedication of our staff to this ongoing mission.”

Officials said over 1,100 victims from 9/11 remain unidentified.

