UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The five children who were killed in a house fire in Union City, New Jersey will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Family, friends and neighbors of the young victims gathered from a mass and all day wake Tuesday at Saint Anthony of Padua Church.

The children, ranging in age from 2 to 13, were killed following the fast-moving house fire on 25th Street nearly two weeks ago.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.