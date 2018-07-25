ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects injured catcher Gary Sanchez will be sidelined until late August or early September because a strained right groin.

Cashman updated Sanchez’s status during a Wednesday conference call that centered on the Yankees’ acquisition of reliever Zach Britton from Baltimore for three prospects late Tuesday.

Sanchez was put back on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday because of the injury, a day after failing to hustle on a pair of key plays in a 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sanchez missed 20 games from June 25 to July 19 because of the groin problem.

Austin Romine is filling in for Sanchez. Kyle Higashioka was recalled for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to be Romine’s backup.

Cashman said it was a difficult trade market to acquire more catchers.

