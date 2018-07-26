NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gunfire broke out Thursday on a Brooklyn playground.

One person was fatally shot just steps from where children were playing soccer.

No children were injured, but the playground and athletic field were full of kids enjoying the weather, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Police said a group of men started fighting, one pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing a 21-year-old man with a shot to his back and sending two more men to the hospital – a 20-year-old shot in his arm and a 24-year-old shot in the leg.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Bushwick Playground on Knickerbocker Avenue near Woodbine Street.

“I was in the field, I was practicing, and then I heard six shots,” one boy told Bauman. “I saw people running from the basketball court towards the field. Then my coach told us to run towards our parents. And then we ran, and we just saw a kid running and he fell down in the field and he was like bleeding.”

“I was really scared. I thought they were going to shoot some of my teammates on my soccer team,” he added.

“We got scared, and then a lot of people ran out of the park,” said a little girl.

The shooting is under investigation. As of late Thursday, no arrests had been made.