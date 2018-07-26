TOM’S RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Ocean County is ready to step into the spotlight and showcase its beaches and boardwalks.

Since Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act, which provides companies with tax credits for certain expenses incurred while filming, the New Jersey county is hoping to be the next Hollywood, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“We not only have gorgeous 44 miles of beaches in Ocean County, but we also have the Barnegat Bay, we also have the Pine Barrens, which is the mystique of the Pine Barrens and the beauty of that, and then we have farm land,” said Dana Lancellotti, Division Director of Business Development and Tourism for Ocean County.

This New Jersey pride is shared by the locals.

“Where I’m from — I live by the woods and what not — but if you travel 10 minutes, you can see the beach. So it’s very diverse,” said Gabriella Alexander, of Toms River.

“It’s the beach, it’s the summer town, but it’s also the small-town feel,” said Charlie Coraggio, of Lacey.

The Board of Freeholders has established a film and television advisory commission to entice production companies to bring their projects to the area.

Gov. Chris Christie suspended the production tax credits program in 2010, saying it was not affordable. The new state law now in effect provides up to $75 million in tax credits for film production and up to $10 million for digital media over five years.

Officials say the movie biz down the shore thrived decades ago, with films like Ragtime and Woody Allen’s Stardust Memories.

More recently, scenes in the remake of The Manchurian Candidate were filmed on the beach.

“They actually made our sand areas down in southern Ocean County look like it was a desert, so that’s pretty funny. So they were able to use our backdrop to represent someplace that was nowhere near here,” said Lancellotti.

But then, the industry found cheaper locations to shoot.

Tourism is a $4.8 billion economic engine for the county, and by adding stars and bright lights to the equation, that could mean millions more.

“They need to stay in the area, the hotels benefit, the services and restaurants and everything benefit from crews being here,” said Lancellotti “But it also shows the picturesque beauty.”

Conversations with the film industry have already begun. The plan is to bring in jobs and give the county a positive image nationally.