EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The long wait is over for Giants fans.

The New York Giants took the field Thursday afternoon at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in the Meadowlands for the first official practice of 2018 training camp.

It’s just A few hundred yards away from MetLife Stadium where the Giants went through one of the more embarrassing seasons in team history.

From the owner down, the organization is looking for redemption.

Giants president and co-owner John Mara has been through 62 New York Giant football training camps, so he’s seen it all, and he doesn’t want to see another season like the last.

“I haven’t gotten over last season,” said Mara. “I have to be honest about it, I did not see it coming. I felt very good this time last year. I think most of you predicted that we were going to have a great season — some of you even predicted we’d go to the Super Bowl.”

Mara knows a healthy and happy Odell Beckham Jr. will have to play an integral part in a trip to this year’s Super Bowl. He says talks for a new contract will begin sooner rather than later. And that’s music to Eli Manning’s ears.

“He’s unbelievably talented,” said Manning. ”He’s great in practice and in games, so just having him back, he brings an energy and excitement.”

“It’s just something in him,” said wide receiver Sterling Shepard. “He’s just hungry. He’s ready to get out there and prove to everybody that he still has it. You guys have seen the Instagram videos, it’s crazy, and to see it firsthand, it’s wild.”

Every team is undefeated at this point of the season. Giant fans believe this team has what it takes to get back into the playoffs.

“Oh absolutely, absolutely. I like the fact that we’re under the radar. We just got the rookies, they’re just looking at that, but we’re under the radar. That’s what I like,” fan David McClendon said.

“Watching Beckham run his routes is exciting. Still got (Sterling) Shepard, (Evan) Engram, (Saquon) Barkley. I mean, it’s very exciting,” said fan Dan Knowles.

“This is a new year. We’re ready,” Geovanny Tarazona said.

The New York Jets also reported to camp Thursday.