  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    08:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, East New York, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Sanitation Department has moved a truck in Brooklyn that has been illegally parked at a bus stop for months, making for dangerous conditions for riders.

CBS2 has been reporting on the large truck that was parked in front of the bus stop at Fountain and Wortman avenues in East New York.

Residents said they’ve been complaining about the danger it posed, saying no one was listening.

On Wednesday, the white GMC box truck suddenly had Georgia plates that expired in 1995. It previously had no license plates on it at all.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s