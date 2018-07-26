NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Sanitation Department has moved a truck in Brooklyn that has been illegally parked at a bus stop for months, making for dangerous conditions for riders.

CBS2 has been reporting on the large truck that was parked in front of the bus stop at Fountain and Wortman avenues in East New York.

Residents said they’ve been complaining about the danger it posed, saying no one was listening.

On Wednesday, the white GMC box truck suddenly had Georgia plates that expired in 1995. It previously had no license plates on it at all.