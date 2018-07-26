WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were fatally shot Wednesday night while sitting inside a Jeep on a quiet Long Island street.

Suffolk County Police responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeway Drive in West Babylon at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Officers found a woman shot inside the jeep and a man shot outside the vehicle.

Olivia Digrigoli, 21, of West Islip was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony St. Hilaire, 22, of West Babylon was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.