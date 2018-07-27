By Justin Lewis

Weekday Morning Weather Producer

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon with the focus across NJ and the Hudson Valley.

Then, we’ll see the main line of storms push through late in the afternoon and evening with the threat of heavy rain, damaging winds and even some hail.

Things look to quiet down tomorrow, but there will still be an early chance of a shower east with a pop up storm N&W.

As for the city, expect partly sunny skies, a very slight chance of a shower, and highs in the 80s.

As for Sunday, it’s the pick of the weekend with mid 80s and less humid conditions — finally!