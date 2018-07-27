Filed Under:CBS Weather headlines, Forecast, John Elliott, Local TV, Weather

By Justin Lewis

Weekday Morning Weather Producer

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon with the focus across NJ and the Hudson Valley.

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, we’ll see the main line of storms push through late in the afternoon and evening with the threat of heavy rain, damaging winds and even some hail.

(Credit: CBS2)

Things look to quiet down tomorrow, but there will still be an early chance of a shower east with a pop up storm N&W.

As for the city, expect partly sunny skies, a very slight chance of a shower, and highs in the 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Sunday, it’s the pick of the weekend with mid 80s and less humid conditions — finally!

