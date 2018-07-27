NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the New York Yankees’ biggest bats, Aaron Judge, was injured during Thursday night’s game – a major blow to the team’s lineup.

But then, something unusual happened. Fans at the game started a sort of vigil for the slugger.

The sight never before seen at a Yankees’ game sparked a look of confusion on first baseman Gary Bird’s face.

“Now what do you make of this? I’ve never seen this at the stadium. It looks like a concert in the upper deck,” announcer Michael Kay said.

Fans in left field turned on their phone flashlights, and the gesture spread throughout the stadium.

“When the lights came on, it was pretty obvious that fans were showing their support for him,” said fan Dave Wengel. “I wish they didn’t have to do it, but it was kind of true Yankees fans, you know hanging in there for Aaron.”

“I asked somebody else that comes to a lot of games what the deal was with that, and they said they had never seen it before,” Stephen Haney, of Kentucky, said.

“I thought they were doing the wave or something,” another fan added.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock asked fans whether it should become another tradition at Yankee Stadium, like bleacher creatures with roll call.

“I think it will be. I think everybody really like it,” said Haney.

“Hopefully for better circumstances,” Wengel said.

“Sure, why not?” said another man.

Judge was taken to the hospital and has a chip fracture on his right wrist. He’s expected to sit out for the next three weeks.