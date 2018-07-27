  • TV10/55On Air

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A commuter alert for drivers who take Route 495 in New Jersey to get to and from the Lincoln Tunnel.

The 31st Street ramp from Kennedy Boulevard to Route 495 westbound shuts down August 10, with traffic detoured onto Patterson Plank Road. It’s a busy interchange that leads to the Turnpike and Route 3.

A week later, on August 17, one lane of Route 495 in each direction will be closed.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation says the shutdown is necessary to make repairs to the Route 495 Bridge over Route 1&9 and Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen.

Construction is expected to last for about two and a half years while the entire bridge deck, parapets, light fixtures, guiderail, and drainage are replaced.

The entire $90 million project is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

