WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials are investigating a case of Legionnaires‘ disease in New Jersey.

West Orange officials say a township employee contracted it about two weeks ago. The employee was hospitalized and is now recovering.

Tests showed elevated levels of Legionella bacteria in the water supply at town hall, one of the two municipal buildings where the employee worked.

However, authorities say it’s uncertain where the employee was infected.

The water in town hall has been disconnected, while the bacteria is eliminated.