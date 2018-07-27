Filed Under:Health, legionnaires, Legionnaires Disease, West Orange

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials are investigating a case of Legionnaires‘ disease in New Jersey.

West Orange officials say a township employee contracted it about two weeks ago. The employee was hospitalized and is now recovering.

Tests showed elevated levels of Legionella bacteria in the water supply at town hall, one of the two municipal buildings where the employee worked.

However, authorities say it’s uncertain where the employee was infected.

The water in town hall has been disconnected, while the bacteria is eliminated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s