Filed Under:Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they stopped a man for a reckless motorbike ride in Manhattan and discovered a secret stash of crack cocaine.

Surveillance video shows the suspect driving the wrong way down a one-way street and onto a sidewalk early Friday morning in East Harlem.

He was taken into custody and while inspecting his bike, police said they found a hidden compartment containing 46 viles of crack cocaine.

Deondre Bryant, 22, was charged with several charges, including reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

“Our Midnight Patrol was busy last night keeping #EastHarlem safe. Reckless operation of a motorbike leads to #narcotics seizure/arrest. Recklessly operating a moped/dirtbike/ATV on #NYC streets will not be tolerated,” the NYPD said in a tweet.

