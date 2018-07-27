NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two women were injured after an SUV slammed into a bus stop shelter in Gramercy Park.

Police have identified the driver of the SUV as 41-year-old Mihai Kelemen. He has been charged with driving while ability impaired as well as refusing to take a Breathalyzer test, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Kelemen was behind the wheel of a dark-colored SUV driving north on Third Avenue when he went to make a right turn onto 23rd Street. As he did, police say he hit another car, losing control and plowing into the bus stop.

Two women were hit, one of them a 32-year-old woman whose pelvis was broken and leg injured. She is in serious condition. A 71-year-old woman has cuts to her hands and head, but is expected to be OK.

People who live in the area say the scene was extremely disturbing.

“I definitely think it’s concerning. We live two avenues down from here. I literally take this path every single day,” said resident Viktoria Kiseleva. “It does make me nervous walking down the street now that I saw this happen.”

Police say the driver did stay on the scene where he was taken into custody.