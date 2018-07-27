NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Known to insiders as the toughest mile on the planet, the Tough Mudder X World Championship, forces competitors to run, roll, climb and lift their way to the finish line.

“The most challenging thing is a sandbag that weighs 150 pounds and you have to lift it 10 times,” said reigning Tough Mudder X world champion Hunter McIntyre.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock met him at a Tough Mudder boot camp in Brooklyn, where he put her through a mock mud run.

She started by powering through a bicycle.

“Now you’re at the top of a big hill and you’ve got a huge obstacle ahead of you,” said McIntyre.

Then Murdock swung across the monkey bars.

McIntyre trained Murdock to exhaustion after a few mock drills. Hunter does that and a lot more on repeat for nearly an hour, up to three times a day, six days a week.

He says his road to elite athlete started seven years ago, when he finished 6th out of thousands in his first race.

“I called my parents, told them I’m dropping out of school and I’m becoming a professional mud runner, they were so upset,” said McIntyre.

For those who may think they can’t do this type of physical activity, McIntyre says it’s all about the fun.

“Have a good time, experience life. Too often, people will just get into a lifestyle and never leave their part of the Lower East Side,” McIntyre said.

Venture out, find the right space, trainer, and workout.

“I would go to every gym that I could, eventually I found the people that aligned with me and were giving me the tools to success,”

Invest the time and use people around you to help you pass the hurdles. Reach out to friends and family, and use social media.

“I’m not where I want to be right now, anybody want to join the party and help me get through it?” McIntyre said as an example.

With that mindset you just might find yourself crossing the finish line first too.