WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump touted the economy’s 4.1 percent growth in the second quarter of 2018, the best since 2014.

Speaking Friday from the South Lawn of the White House, the president said “we’re on track to hit the highest annual average growth rate in 13 years.”

“I will say this right now and I will say it strongly, as the trade deals come in one by one, we are going to go a lot higher than these numbers,” he said.

The president claimed the numbers next quarter will be even better.

“We are now on track to hit an average GDP annual growth of over 3 percent and it could be substantially over 3 percent,” he said. “Each point, by the way, means approximately $3 trillion and 10 million jobs.”

The president also said that “once again, we are the economic envy of the entire world” saying that when he meets leaders of other countries, “the first thing they say invariably is, ‘Mr. President, so nice to meet you. Congratulations on your economy. You’re leading the entire world.'”

“They say it almost each and every time,” he said.

The president was joined Friday by Vice President Mike Pence and other members of his Cabinet.