Filed Under:Brooklyn, Greenpoint, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man is facing charges in a road rage incident caught on camera Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Dramatic video shows the broad daylight melee play out in real time at a red light in Greenpoint. The victim had just started driving for Uber and says he fought back because he thought the attacker was going to steal his car.

WATCH: Uber Driver Pinned By Car During Road Rage Incident In Brooklyn

The footage allegedly shows 46-year-old Kevin McClean throwing air jabs towards the victim with a box cutter at the side of a road. Investigators say McClean then took the victim’s car and then pinned him between two vehicles as he attempted to flee the scene.

The victim told CBS2 he felt lucky he made it out alive.

“He got out of his car, started blaming me and taking swings at me so I defended myself,” the driver said. “He went back to his car, got a knife, and I was trying to not get cut.”

Police said it was a miracle the victim wasn’t more seriously hurt. McClean is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder and robbery.

