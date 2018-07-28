  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    6:00 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    6:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, L train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A gun scare caused chaos Saturday at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Police swept the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg around 1:20 p.m. and said they found no evidence of shots fired or a gun.

A woman on an L train approaching the station reportedly said passengers in her car started running toward her yelling that someone had a gun. Another woman said her husband had to run from one end of the train to the other with their 3-year-old while everyone was screaming.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority acknowledged the “frightening situation” in a tweet and said lost items can be picked up at the station or a Penn Station lost and found.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s