NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A gun scare caused chaos Saturday at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Police swept the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg around 1:20 p.m. and said they found no evidence of shots fired or a gun.

A woman on an L train approaching the station reportedly said passengers in her car started running toward her yelling that someone had a gun. Another woman said her husband had to run from one end of the train to the other with their 3-year-old while everyone was screaming.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority acknowledged the “frightening situation” in a tweet and said lost items can be picked up at the station or a Penn Station lost and found.

To follow up, NYPD arrived on the scene. There was no gunman found and no reports of any shots fired. We know that may have been a frightening situation but we are committed to the safety of our customers at all times. Glad everyone is safe. ^JL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 28, 2018

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)