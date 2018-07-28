NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A gun scare caused chaos Saturday at a subway station in Brooklyn.
Police swept the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg around 1:20 p.m. and said they found no evidence of shots fired or a gun.
A woman on an L train approaching the station reportedly said passengers in her car started running toward her yelling that someone had a gun. Another woman said her husband had to run from one end of the train to the other with their 3-year-old while everyone was screaming.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority acknowledged the “frightening situation” in a tweet and said lost items can be picked up at the station or a Penn Station lost and found.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)