PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey arrested a teenager in connection to the shooting death of a restaurant owner.

29-year-old Rui Zhou was with his wife on East 34th Street in Paterson early Thursday when authorities say he was shot and killed inside his car. Police say he was out making a food delivery for his restaurant, Ming’s Kitchen.

Zhou’s wife, 29-year-old Xiaomei Liu, was also in the car but was not hurt.

A little over a week ago, a similar scene played out a few miles away. A 27-year-old was shot and killed while making a pizza delivery in Clifton, but the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office says the two incidents are not connected.

Investigators say a 17-year-old Paterson resident has been charged as a juvenile in Zhou’s death.

The PCPO asks anyone with information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.