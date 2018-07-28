  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Would your child rather empty the dishwasher or fold laundry instead of breaking open a book?

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke with parenting expert Chrissy Khachane, who offered up some tips on how to make reading fun for any age.

For starters, Chrissy suggests creating a “book nook” for your little ones. Promote reading habits by placing a few small bookshelves in the corner of a playroom and add a few floor pillows or beanbag chairs to create a magical world for your toddler or preschooler.

Make sure to crawl into the nook with your child and take some magical story adventures together!

For more, check out the interview above!

