NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Master illusionist Vitaly Beckman is wowing New Yorkers this summer.

Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders is running now until the end of September at the Westside Theater, located at 407 W 43rd St.

The master himself stopped by the CBS2 studios to offer up a preview of what’s in store.

For more information on how you can catch the jaw-dropping show, visit its official website.