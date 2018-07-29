By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! After a muggy & stormy (for some) Saturday, we’ll be enjoying a much drier and refreshing Sunday! Temps start off around 70 in the City and we’ll head up to a high in the mid & upper 80s. If you’re heading to the beach you’ll be in good shape with low rip current risks and no storms!

Monday will be a nice start to the week with more sunshine and temps in the mid 80s again. A few clouds move in Monday evening ahead of a frontal system that will stick around for the rest of the week.

Our rain chances get reintroduced Tuesday and stick around through Friday. It’ll be another muggy summer stretch with highs in the mid 80s and feeling much warmer.

Have a great Sunday!