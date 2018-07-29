  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSunday Mass
    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS 2 News Sunday
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup10 7/29 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning folks! After a muggy & stormy (for some) Saturday, we’ll be enjoying a much drier and refreshing Sunday! Temps start off around 70 in the City and we’ll head up to a high in the mid & upper 80s.  If you’re heading to the beach you’ll be in good shape with low rip current risks and no storms!

jl shorecast 21 7/29 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a nice start to the week with more sunshine and temps in the mid 80s again. A few clouds move in Monday evening ahead of a frontal system that will stick around for the rest of the week.

nu tu 7day auto20 7/29 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Our rain chances get reintroduced Tuesday and stick around through Friday. It’ll be another muggy summer stretch with highs in the mid 80s and feeling much warmer.

Have a great Sunday!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s