BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video of carjacking that happened on Thursday.

A father left his 10-year-old and 5-year-old sons in the car for moment when a man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Police say Javon Gaymon was the man show in the video getting into the car.

In the video, a 10-year-old boy dashes out and runs to tell his father and they try to chase after the car.

Police say Gaymon dropped the 5-year-old off about a block away and was later apprehended.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.