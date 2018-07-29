  • TV10/55

missing girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a missing Long Island girl who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Nassau County police say 13-year-old Maybelline Orellana was last seen leaving her summer school class around 12:30 p.m. in Hempstead, N.Y.

Orellana is described as 5-foot tall, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No description of her last known clothing was available.

maybellineorellana Police Seeking Info On Missing Long Island Teen

Maybelline Orellana (credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Detectives request anyone with information about Orellana’s whereabouts to call the missing persons squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

