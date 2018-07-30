NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were rushed to the hospital when an SUV jumped a curb and slammed into a restaurant on a busy Manhattan block Monday afternoon.

Police sources tell CBS2 the ride sharing vehicle slammed into a business near the corner of 6th Avenue and 17th Street in Chelsea around 2:30 p.m.

Two pedestrians and two passengers were taken to Bellevue Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the SUV claims he became distracted when a passenger got sick in his back seat, according to police sources.

No charges were immediately filed as the crash remained under investigation.