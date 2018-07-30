NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More buildings have been cleared for re-occupancy following the steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District earlier this month.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter Monday that 139 Fifth Avenue and 129-131 Fifth Avenue have been cleared.

The July 19 blast shook the area of Fifth Avenue and 21st Street, sending asbestos-filled steam into the air, shutting down streets and forcing people out of their apartments and businesses.

Of the roughly 45 affected buildings, most have been cleared for people to return, according to officials.

