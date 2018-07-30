  • TV10/55On Air

EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A security guard who police say worked his shift at shopping mall while he left a 2-year-old boy strapped inside a hot car is expected to appear in court today to face multiple charges from the incident.

Kaliym Rodriguez, 26, of Roosevelt is charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

A 911 call came in to police on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. reporting a child left in a car on the second level parking lot by Macy’s in the Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City, N.Y.

Nassau County police found the child strapped into the back of the car and described his condition as “sweating profusely and was hot to the touch.” After getting in through an open window and unlocked door, the boy began to cry and was placed in an air-conditioned police vehicle until an ambulance arrived.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and released into the care of Child Protective Services.

 

kaliymrodriguez Police: Mall Security Guard Arrested, 2 Year Old Left In Hot Car During Work Shift

Kaliym Rodriguez (credit: Nassau County Police Department)

 

Approximately an hour and a half later, police say Rodriguez returned to the car after working at the mall’s Macy’s store. He was arrested by awaiting officers.

