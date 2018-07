NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man who tried to burglarize a Queens home was attacked and killed by the home’s residents.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on Williamson Avenue in the St. Albans section.

Two brothers own the home. Police say the burglar was both struck with a baseball bat and stabbed. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police investigation continues. So far, no charges have been filed.