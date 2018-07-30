NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pandemonium over an internet influencer lead to a potentially dangerous situation in Times Square Monday afternoon. Crowds of people ran and shoved each other to catch a glimpse of a YouTube sensation.

Video on social media shows people sprinting and yelling, frightening some people watching from windows high above. At first, passersby and even police didn’t know what all the commotion was about.

Turns out, fans of YouTube star Queen Naija showed up in forced for a chance to meet the singer after a video invite went out Sunday night. According to fans, she didn’t stay long because of the frenzy

“We got here and all the people were brushing her and then she had to leave,” one girl said. “She looked kind of mad, she just shook her head no because she didn’t want to leave.”

Video posted to social media shows the singer being escorted to a waiting car. Still, fans say it was all worth it to catch a glimpse of their idol.

The NYPD says they were not alerted about the Monday appearance, and claim they had to call in reinforcements for crowd control. In the end, there were no arrests and luckily no injuries.