NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees made another move to reshape their pitching staff, trading right-hander Adam Warren to the Seattle Mariners for $1.25 million in international signing bonus pool allotment.

Ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for trades without waivers, the Yankees recently acquired reliever Zach Britton from Baltimore and starter J.A. Happ from Toronto, and dealt left-hander Chasen Shreve and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos to St. Louis.

New York has raised its bonus pool to $8,752,600 from an original $5,002,600 and lowered its 40-man roster to 38 — plus Jacoby Ellsbury and Ben Heller on the 60-day disabled list.

The 30-year-old Warren, often used as a long reliever, was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 24 appearances this season, interrupted by a stint on the disabled list from April 21 through June 3 caused by a strained back. He has a $3,315,000 salary and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Warren was traded to the Cubs in December 2015 in the deal that brought second baseman Starlin Castro to New York, then reacquired the following July along with second baseman Gleyber Torres and outfielders Billy McKinney and Rashad Crawford in the deal that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to Chicago.

After helping the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908, Chapman re-signed with the Yankees.

