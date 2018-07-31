  • TV10/55On Air

(CBS Local) – Tuesday, July 31 is National Avocado Day and Chipotle and Freebirds are both celebrating with free guacamole!

To get your free guac at Chipotle you need to order an entree online or make an in-app purchase. You can then choose to add guacamole as an add-on, side item, or as a regular order of chips and guac. Before you finalize your order you must enter the coupon code AVOCADO.

The offer isn’t valid for in-store purchases and you’re limited to just one order.

At Freebirds World Burrito, customers can get a free guac when they buy a Monster Burrito. You must mention the promotion at the register in order to get the guac for free and you’re limited to one per customer.

[H/T CBS Sacramento]