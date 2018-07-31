NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a suspect who police say started a fire at a gas station on Staten Island.

It happened early Monday morning at a 7-Eleven gas station on Richmond Avenue.

In surveillance video of the incident, police said the man is seen spraying gas around the pumps and then tossing a lit piece of paper to the ground.

Police said the suspect and a station employee had argued about the $40 cost of filling a portable gas can.

The burst of flame triggered the station’s fire suppression system. Police said a man nearby was seriously hurt after inhaling fumes and burning his feet.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored shorts and dark-colored slippers, arrived at the station in a blue minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.