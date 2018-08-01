37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:how hot will it be in nyc, New York City weather, nyc high temp, NYC weather, NYC Weather Forecast, rain nyc, weather in new york city, weather in nyc, will it rain in nyc today

By Justin Lewis

Weekday Morning Weather Producer

The rain has finally come, but it won’t be a complete washout.

nu tu tri state travel 2 7/31 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The rain will be on and off throughout the day, so there will be a few dry pockets out there to take a breather.

It will be mostly scattered around the city but, up north and to the west, heavier downpours are expected.

There is a chance for thunderstorms in most of the surrounding areas throughout the day.

The rain is not going to stop those temps from rising though.

nu tu temperature trend 7/31 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Today we are expected to hit the mid 80s and then continue this rising trend for a potential heat wave this weekend!

It’s going to be breezy today and some of these storms can produce heavy gusts, so make sure to hold on to your umbrellas if you’re out and about.

Humidity will steadily increase throughout the day, so paired with the rain, it’s going to be really muggy.

nu tu 7day auto 7/31 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Definitely looking forward to the weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s