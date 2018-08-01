By Justin Lewis

Weekday Morning Weather Producer

The rain has finally come, but it won’t be a complete washout.

The rain will be on and off throughout the day, so there will be a few dry pockets out there to take a breather.

It will be mostly scattered around the city but, up north and to the west, heavier downpours are expected.

There is a chance for thunderstorms in most of the surrounding areas throughout the day.

The rain is not going to stop those temps from rising though.

Today we are expected to hit the mid 80s and then continue this rising trend for a potential heat wave this weekend!

It’s going to be breezy today and some of these storms can produce heavy gusts, so make sure to hold on to your umbrellas if you’re out and about.

Humidity will steadily increase throughout the day, so paired with the rain, it’s going to be really muggy.

Definitely looking forward to the weekend!