NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An animal rescue in Long Beach is hitting Facebook with a series of animated cat videos for votes in hope of winning a support from a national contest.

The Long Beach Humane Society Kitty Cove in New York is no-kill non-profit cat and kitten rescue that has been around since the 1970s.

The group has posted a series of videos showing animated cats and kittens up for adoption making pleas for support in adorable child-like voices.

“To get it out there more about their personalities, videos tend to pull at the heart-strings,” said Crystal Jeannette, one of the people behind creating the videos using the My Talking Pet app.

The shelter has 100 cats and kittens in rescue and fostering with volunteers, and recently began taking in dogs as well. The animals come from a variety of places, including hoarding situations and surrenders.

The campaign is part of a contest from the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization founded by the vacuum cleaner company. Shelters getting the most votes by 5 p.m. on Wednesday will be eligible for cash and equipment including a $30,000 top prize which will go to shelter supplies and support.