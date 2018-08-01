37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, New Hyde Park

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two women are on a mission to tell the tale of their village on Long Island.

They’ve spent years collecting memorabilia from families who also have roots in the village and they want everyone to learn from these stories.

“We got all the old pictures of the fire department,” said museum Vice President Mildred Tassone.

The images were snapped in 1935.

“This is an album that was stuck up in someone’s attic,” Tassone added.

There’s also an autograph book from 1904 and a now-laminated Long Island Rail Road schedule, which has one of the oldest dates: June 18, 1885.

The more than 100 items are blasts from the pasts and have been donated by locals. They’re now being stored inside the museum at New Hyde Park Village Hall.

“It’s so interesting to hear the stories from everyone,” said Tassone.

For the last five years Tassone and Nowakowski have voluntarily collected other people’s family memorabilia from around New Hyde Park, like a firefighter’s uniform and a picture of the Olde Trading Post, which still stands today.

They want to use the items to tell the story of how the village came to be.

“My family has been here since at least 1915,” Tassone said.

She herself even learned about her family, discovering her grandmother helped form the first PTA in town.

The two are also interviewing longtime village residents. They spend hours a day cataloging the memorabilia, scanning them and posting images online, the organizing the copies into binders and take them to the local library regularly.

“Everyone has their own little story,” said Nowakowski. “Some people will speak, some people will not.”

But they don’t have to, since their memorabilia speaks for them. For more information about the museum, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s