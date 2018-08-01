37%An Unacceptable Graduation Rate. Schools In Chaos. The Incredible Story Of A Fix Gone Wrong!
Manhattan, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are warning residents about a suspect who they say is on a package stealing spree across Manhattan.

Investigators say he’s struck at least 15 times at residential buildings. After ringing doorbells to get inside buildings, police said he opens packages and takes the contents.

Police said from January to July, he’s stolen more than $2,500 worth of merchandise.

Investigators say the man often wears a baseball cap and dark-colored clothing and carries a large bag with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

