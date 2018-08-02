By Justin Lewis

Weekday Morning Weather Producer

It’s another soupy one out there and we’re already seeing some showers and storms pop up.

Gusty winds and downpours are the main concerns with anything that forms today, so have a plan if you’re out and about.

As for highs, they’ll top out in the 80s, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.

We’ll see some leftover showers and storms this evening with just a stray shower overnight.

It will be another balmy one, too, with temps falling into the mid 70s again.

Tomorrow’s a near repeat with pop-up showers and storms mainly across the city and the interior.

It will remain sticky, too, with highs in the 80s.

Into Saturday, we’ll see a little wet weather move through in the morning with more breaks of sun into the afternoon.

Expect another day of warm and muggy conditions with highs in the 80s.