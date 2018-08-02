NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jennifer Anniston is setting the record straight about her personal life, including the subject of babies.

In the September issue of InStyle, the actress is speaking her own truth.

“No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors,” the actress said. “It’s no one’s business… They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

“Society judges people, women as to whether they’re being a parent or not as being a good contributor to society,” said Jonathan Alpert.

Alpert is a psychotherapist who says it’s refreshing to hear a celebrity like Aniston be so frank on such a personal subject.

“Jennifer Aniston has made a decision about whether she wants to be a parent or not, and it’s her decision and we should respect that,” he said.

The actress spoke frankly about the emotional toll women have to deal with.

“There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they’re not, then they’re deemed damaged goods,” she said.

Many women say that’s not true.

“A lot of women are independent and have their own lives,” one woman said.

“I have plenty of friends that don’t have children and are living the fullest life they can,” said another.

Jen Gottlieb is a professional life coach who is at her own baby crossroads.

“I’m a 32-year-old woman and I do not have any kids and I am in the peak of my career,” she said.

She has grounding advice to herself and others dealing with outside negativity about this most personal and sensitive situation.

“When you let go of the expectation of other people, when you let go of caring about what other people think of you, they can say anything they want,” said Gottlieb. “As long as you have love within yourself, you’ll never need their approval.”

“The truth is people sometimes don’t want kids,” said Alpert. “We should respect that.”

As for Aniston, she adds maybe she wasn’t put on this earth to have children. She also talks about heartbreak and how she deals with tabloids.