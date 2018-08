NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s been two years since 30-year-old Karina Vetrano was killed during a jog near her Queens home.

It was her father who discovered her body in Spring Creek Park, where the pair often jogged together.

It’s there that the former firefighter is keeping her memory alive through a secret garden created in her honor, where he’s planted sunflowers.

A 20-year-old Brooklyn man is now awaiting trial after being charged with her death.