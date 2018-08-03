NEW YORK (Hoodline) — When it comes to food and drink, there’s plenty to do in New York City this weekend.

From a craft beer festival at the polo extravaganza to a wine tasting session on a vintage sailboat, here’s how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

NYC Craft Brewers Festival on Governors Island

This Saturday, don’t miss the city’s only polo match and beer festival combo. The Victory Cup, one of the largest equestrian events in the country, features beer, wine and spirit tastings from a variety of makers, dozens of restaurant, and a massive farm-to-table dinner.

To experience the event on the cheap, reserve a free admission ticket and bring an umbrella and chair or blanket.

You’ll then have access to a portion of the polo grounds and the food and beverage vendors at the public craft beer festival. For an even cushier experience, consider purchasing a general admission or VIP pass.

When: Saturday, August 4, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Where: Governors Island, New York

Price: Free – $125

‘Day Drinking: The Brunch Musical’

Love a good boozy brunch? Then you won’t want to miss the hit off-Broadway musical comedy series “Day Drinking: The Brunch Musical.” Presented by The Imbible, the show depicts the quintessential New York brunch experience as four friends battle today’s always-connected, over-scheduled world to carve out time for a group brunch.

And the actors won’t be the only ones drinking. Each ticket includes three cocktails: one build-your-own Bloody Mary, one authentic Irish coffee and one seasonal Bellini.

Even better, you can snag tickets on Goldstar from 45-75 percent off the general admission price.

When: Saturday, August 4, 2 p.m.

Where: New World Stages – The Green Room, 340 W. 50th St., Hell’s Kitchen

Price: $20 – $45 (regularly $85)

Wine tasting sailing trip on the Shearwater Classic Schooner

This Sunday, take your wine tasting habit to a new level aboard a classic, 80-year-old schooner. A wine connoisseur will introduce you to a selection of palate-pleasing varietals from some of the nation’s oldest and best-known cellars.

You’ll pair your sips with complementary snacks while taking in views of the iconic Manhattan skyline.

Grab your tickets on Goldstar using the link below to save nearly $30 a pop.

When: Sunday, August 5, 4 p.m.

Where: Shearwater Classic Schooner, North Cove Marina at Brookfield Place, New York

Price: $69 (regularly $98)

