NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of 11 protesters opposed to zoning changes in Inwood began a occupy demonstration in Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez’s office Thursday and placed protest signs along Amsterdam Avenue.

The critics, gathered under the name Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale Coalition, oppose the land use committee and subcommittee on zoning and franchise’s vote to approve rezoning the northern Manhattan community on Aug. 2.

Rodriguez, a leading proponent of the plan, stopped by Thursday night to meet with the protest group and stood by the rezoning plan.

All voices are important. Welcome everyone to read the plan. pic.twitter.com/NY7fH2XnMf — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) August 3, 2018

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also a supporter of the rezonig plan, saying it will make Inwood “a fairer and stronger neighborhood.”

The proposed changes are expected to add or keep more than 5,000 affordable housing units, add two waterfront parks, expand a public library and fund an immigrant research and performing arts center.

The group says the plan will displace low-income residents and small businesses.

In a sidewalk meeting with reporters on Friday morning, protesters said 10 of their members plan to stay in the office as long as it takes to get action on changing the rezoning proposal.