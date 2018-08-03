MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two little boys on Long Island are using their lemonade stand to make a big difference.

They’re raising thousands of dollars for some very special families.

Sean Griffin is six years old and his brother Kyle is four. They’ve set up a very popular lemonade stand, where the cost is whatever you’d like to donate.

They first opened the stand last year and raised $7,000. All the money goes to Answer the Call, a charity that helps the families of fallen police officers and firefighters.

The group was founded by former New York Met Rusty Staub back in 1985. He died five months ago, but his nonprofit will continue to help families who lost a loved one in the line of duty.

In fact, retired NYPD police officer Robert Figoski stopped by the stand in memory of his brother.

“My wife saw it on Facebook, and my brother was killed in the line of duty,” he said. “We just figured we’d honor these kids and come out and support them.”

“We need to do our duty and pay it forward to these people and their families that made the ultimate sacrifice, and sometimes their heroes in their house never came home,” the boys’ mother, Debi Griffin, told Hsu.

First responders came from all over to buy some lemonade Friday, including Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Through the stand’s Facebook page, donations have been pouring in from as far away as Ireland.

Sean also gave Hsu a special tattoo of a silver feather.

“It means the Feather of Remembrance,” he said.

It may come as no surprise their father is a police sergeant with the NYPD. Guess who wants to follow in his footsteps?

“Be a policeman and a fireman,” said Sean.

Until then, he and his little brother will keep helping the families that need it most. They hope to raise $10,000 this year.